Cameroon: Security forces on alert over possible separatist attacks in some cities

Security forces in some strategic cities in Cameroon have been on high alert for some days now after reports filtered Ambazonia fighters present in the said cities could be planning to attack them in a bit to do away with their weapons.

In a message addressed to security forces, the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguelle urges the policemen to be highly vigilant and ready to report any suspicious activity while exercising their duty especially in sensitive spots.

According to the message, some separatists from the North West and South West regions of the country are presently in some urban centres, planning to attack defence and security forces stationed in sensitive spots in a bit to disarm them.

In the message, Martin Mbarga Nguelle warns his officers that the attackers mainly use bikes to carry out their operations.

He further discloses that they have already attempted to execute their “plan” at the Boulevard du 20 mai in Yaounde, Cameroon’s political capital.

As such, he has urged them to be vigilant as they observe their duties, avoid distractions of all sort, multiply security patrol movements around the said sensitive spots, organise raids in collaboration with administrative authorities and other forces of defence in neighbourhoods reputed in crime waves amongst other recommendations.