The Head of State Paul Biya has reassured Cameroonians that security masures have been taken have of the February 9 Legislative and Municipal elections.

Addressing the nation in his traditional end of year speech, Paul Biya said, all has been put in place to ensure a smooth election.

Paul Biya said where need be, security will be beefed up to ensure a hitch free election as he called on Cameroonians to exercise their civic rights.

Paul Biya said he will coontinue to work hard to ensure there is peace in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

He praised the government for recent measures taken recently to respond to the need of the Anglophone community, notably according the special status and enacting the law on bilingualism.