Cameroon: Security officers kill suspected Ambazonia fighter in Kumba

At least one suspected Ambazonia separatist fighter was killed on Thursday morning in Kumba during a shoot out with security forces, sources have said.

According to sources, police officers were on patrol when they fell on a control post set up by suspected Ambazonia separatists fighters.

This led to exchange of gunfire before one of the armed men was killed while the others succeeded to escape, a security source said.

The source added that they succeeded to dismantle the control post and seize several weapons.

The incident comes just 48 hours after security forces said they had reescued 24 pupils from kidnappers in the Kossala neighbourhood in Kumba.