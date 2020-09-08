Cameroon: Security officials in Bamenda launch operation to protect population

The Defence and Security Forces, DSF in Bamenda, chief town of the crisis-hit North West region of Cameroon have launched an operation dubbed Bamenda clean to protect and secure the population of the city and its surroundings in response to frequent attacks perpetrated by separatists.

The information is contained in a release signed Tuesday September 8 by the Commander of the 5th Joint Gendarmerie Region, Brig Gen. Ekongwese Divine, Police Commissioner at the North West Regional Delegate for the National Security and Brig Gen. Nka Valere, Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region.

The Bamenda clean operation is aimed at protecting and securing the population of the city and its surroundings.

According to the release, the operation is a response to constant attacks perpetrated by terrorists and criminals including; kidnappings, robbery of banks and stores, looting, wanton killings of civilians and members of the defence forces.

“The atmosphere of terror imposed by these terrorists and criminals on our population is unacceptable…” The release partly reads.

The population of the Chief town of the North West region has thus been called upon to collaborate with security forces for the operation to be a success.

Though highly welcomed, many are of the opinion that such an operation will only reduce the flames of insecurity in the region and not stop the fire that has been burning for close to four years now.