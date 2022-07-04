Cameroon: Security Threat Arises as Local Bomb Explodes In Mokolo Yaounde

Explosions of homemade bombs are back in the political capital of Cameroon. After the series of 2020, here is a detonation occurs at the Mokolo market Saturday, July 2, 2022. That is to say, almost two years after that of August 14, 2020 occurred in a bar not far from the same market. No loss of human life was recorded. But the explosive device caused at least two injuries.

After nearly two years of calm, this explosion adds to the list of explosions that have occurred at the headquarters of the Republic’s institutions over the past two years. In addition to the explosion of 14 August 2020, which left at least five people injured and property damaged, there have been many other explosions in the city.

On 31 July, an explosive device was discovered in a backpack in the Nsimeyong district. On 2 October, a home-made bomb exploded at a place called Colombia in the Nsam neighbourhood. The Emana, Melen and Damascus neighbourhoods have not escaped this series.

In view of this succession of detonations and discoveries, psychosis has taken hold of the inhabitants, to the point of making them more attentive to the packages. Thus, at the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform, a suspicious package was found. The discovery of a wrapped insulin pump in the administrative building led to the belief that it was a home-made bomb on 17 August 2020.

In addition, several questions have arisen among the public. For example, what is behind these explosives? For some, they appear to be an experimental phase of an undisclosed project that is still being prepared. The said project would take advantage of the security crises in the North-West and South-West as well as the incursions of Boko Haram in the Far-North.

The persistence of these crises is said to be at the origin of the circulation of certain weapons and the infiltration of certain individuals with perverse intentions. As an illustration, on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1, the commercial brigade of Banyo found a suspicious package at the entrance to Boudjoumkoura in the Adamaoua region. 45 aluminium tubes intended for the manufacture of explosive devices were seized.

The explosion of 02 July 2022 comes at a time when the Delegate General for National Security has signalled the intentions of Anglophone separatists. Their intention to accentuate terrorist acts in the neighbouring regions of the North-West and South-West, and to extend them to other towns to avenge their own. Addressing his regional collaborators, the police boss asked them to take appropriate measures to thwart these planned operations.