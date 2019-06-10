Cameroon: Seedorf drops six players from Lions’ camp

The head coach of the Indomitable Lions Clarence Seedorf has dropped six players from his squad as he continues preparing the team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The squad is now left with 29 players after Petrus Boumal, Paul Georges Ntep, Edgar Salli, Jerome Onguene, Jean Pierre Nsame, and Fabrice Olinga were dropped on Monday.

Midfielder Tristan Dingome had already left the squad after he picked up an injury that ruled him completely out of the tournament.

The squad was trimmed todday after the Lions defeated Zambia yester in a friendly by 2 goals to one as another friendly is scheuled today before the team flies out to Qatar to continue preparations.