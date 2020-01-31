Cameroon: Selected films for CAMIFF unveiled

Films selected to be screened at the fourth edition of the Cameroon International Film Festival have been unveiled.

The films and their various categories were unveiled last week by the organisers of the event through their official Facebook Page where they equally announced this year’s edition will take place from April 20-25 at the Mountain Hotel in Buea.

The selection made by the organising committee features over 2000 films from close to thirty countries around the globe.

Cameroonian movies are well represented in the selections, notably ‘Saving Mbango’, ‘Virgin Blade’ or ‘Trauma’ and will be screened in the various categories in which they have been selected.

The selected categories include, short films, documentary films, international feature films, as well as local feature films.

The film festival opens on Monday, April 20 with three films, namely ; ‘The wrong one’, ‘The Refugeee’ and ‘ La Der des Der’

According to the organisers of the event, selected films will be played in at least one theatre for at least one audience.

The Cameroon Film Festival is returning this year for its fourth edition after it failed to hold last year because the organisers did not deem the security climate at the time conduicive enough to hold the event in Buea.