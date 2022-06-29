Cameroon: Senate Adopts Five Bills

The members of the Upper House of Parliament on Monday, June 27, 2022 gave their anointment to these texts previously adopted by the parliamen tarians at the National Assembly.

The Cameroonian legal environment will soon be enriched with new standards. The Senate adopted on 27 June 2022, five bills transmitted by the National Assembly. The adoption took place during a meeting of the entire chamber under the leadership of its first vice-president Aboubakary Abdoulaye. It concerns the Ordinance of 02 June 2022 and four ratifications of international conventions.

Indeed, the senators gave their approval to the bill on the ratification of the Presidential Ordinance No. 2022/001 of 02 June 2022. The purpose of this ordinance is to amend and complete some provisions of Law No. 2021/026 of 16 December 2021 to lay down the Finance Law of the Republic of Cameroon for the year 2022. This modification allows the Finance Law to be in line with the current situation. It increases the budget from 5752.4 billion F to 6080.4 billion F.

The related bill was defended before the representation of decentralised territorial collectivities by the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze.

Among the four ratifications, three are related to international civil aviation. They were defended before the senators by the Minister of Transport Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe. They are :

Bill n°2019/PJL/AN, authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the revised constitution of the African Civil Aviation Commission (Cafac), adopted on 16 December 2009, in Dakar, Senegal.

bill n° 2022/PJL/AN, authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the protocol relating to an amendment to Article 50 (a) of the Convention on International Civil Aviation signed on 6 October 2016, in Montreal, Canada.

Bill 2023/PJL/AN, authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the protocol on an amendment to Article 56 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, signed on 06 October 2016, in Montreal, Canada.

The last bill on ratification relates to social security. It was defended by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Grégoire Owona. It is the bill N° 2022/PJL/AN. The purpose of the text is to empower the President of the Republic to ratify the multilateral convention on social security of the Inter-African Conference on Social Security (Cipres), adopted in Dakar on 27 February 2006.

These five bills adopted by the Senate precede the bill on medically assisted reproduction which was explained to the deputies on 27 June 2022. The Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, was in front of the Commission for Cultural, Social and Family Affairs. Once adopted in the Lower House, the text will be forwarded to the Senate.