Cameroon: Senate examines two bills on Regional Councillors

The committee on constitutional laws of the Senate Wednesday April 3, examined two Regional councillor’s bills relating to the electoral code draft law.

The first bill seeks to fix the number, proportion per category and allowances of Regional councillors and the second to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 2012/1 of 19 April 2012 relating to the Electoral code.

They were all defended by the Minister of Decentralization and Local Development, Goerges Elanga Obam before members of the committee on constitutional laws of the Senate and the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Francois Bolvine Wakata.

The first bill amongst others enshrines the principle of equality between regions and fixes the Number of regional councillors per region at 90. It specifies there are two categories of councillors, one being delegates of divisions and another being representatives of traditional rulers.

On the other hand, the bill to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 2012/1 of 19 April 2012 states that delegates of divisions shall be elected through indirect Universal suffrage, meaning representatives of traditional rulers shall be elected by their peers, and candidates representing divisions shall be nominated by political parties.