Cameroon: Senate President Niat Njifenji Marcel condemns tribalism

Closing the March parliamentary session at the Senate on Wednesday April 10, Senate President Niat Njifenji Marcel commended the Government to double efforts in the sensitization and education of Cameroonians on tribalism.

“Identity retreat is a serious threat to our country whose backbone is and remain peace”. This is the message Niat Njifenji Marcel gave to Senators as mission to pass it on to the population.

He insisted on the fact that Cameroonians have to receive lessons on civic education, citizenship, multiculturalism as well as living together so as to curb tribalism.

He condemned the rising rate at which tribal hatred is gaining grounds in Cameroon, and consequently leading to destructive ideologies, aimed at dividing the country.

Niat Njifenji therefore called on public authorities to reinforce measures aimed at fighting against any unlawful act that could tarnish Cameroon’s image and the good customs published on social networks.

This according to him, will reinforce the peace and stability of Cameroon, without which nothing is possible.