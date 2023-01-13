Cameroon : Senate to Regularise Situation of its Administrative Staff

A meeting of the Senate Bureau was held on January 11th 2023 in Yaounde at the headquarters of the institution.

A meeting which was chaired by the President of the House, Marcel Niat Njifenji, the meeting which continues today, has only one item on the agenda: the examination of the administrative situation of the Senate staff. This is what the Vice President of the Upper House of Parliament, Laurent Nkodo, explained to the National Post: “These problems were very acute. There is a part of the staff that was under contract and the other that did not have a contract. It was therefore a question of regularising the administrative situation of the Senate staff”.

The elected representative added that this meeting will also examine “the benefits related to certain trades who were working, especially technicians, but who were not entitled to allowances related to the quality of their work. It was therefore necessary to bring things up to date.

However, a source in the Senate contacted said that the problem of the situation of staff is broader than that. “Some staff are without a contract, promotions have never been applied, there is a need for a new salary scale, there is a need to pay reminders, there is a need to create a body of senate officials, there is a need to make appointments to make people responsible, etc. There are also retirees who should be thanked,” said our interlocutor.

Since the establishment of the Senate in 2013, the situation of administrative staff has always been pending. The institution had been accused of employing unregistered staff, and the secretary-general was accused of not hurrying to regularise the staff.