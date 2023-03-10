Cameroon – Senatorial Elections : Political Parties Receive First Installment of Public grant

The Minister of Territorial Administration signed a communique on 6 March 2023 , indicating payments to be made available.

“The Minister of Territorial Administration informs the leaders of political parties whose lists have been retained for the election of senators on March 12, 2023 that an endowment has been made available for the public financing of the electoral campaign,” wrote Paul Atanga Nji.

Since March 7th, leaders of political parties that present lists for the election of senators parade to the Directorate of Political Affairs in the Ministry of Territorial Administration to collect the first installment, “served to political parties in proportion to the lists presented and finally accepted,” said the statement of Minat.

For the ongoing campaign, it is an allocation of 5,680,000 CFA francs per list accepted. If we take into account the various lists retained, the CPDM, which presents lists in all ten regions of the country, should receive an amount of 5. 800 000 FCFA for this first installment.

If the delay in the release of funds has caused some concern to the opposition parties, the candidates have not waited to undertake various actions on the ground, drawing mainly on their own funds. CPDM, the party in power, solicited contributions from party executives who, from the launch of the campaign, put their hands in their pockets. In Bafoussam in the West region, 19 million CFA francs were collected on the first day of the campaign. In the Adamaoua region, the haul was even higher: 60 million FCFA. These amounts evolved over the days and in all regions of the country.

Several posters of candidates have been visible in the streets of some towns since the beginning of the week and regional and municipal Councillors, as well as traditional chiefs have been constantly solicited by the candidates. These three categories make up the electorate for the election of senators and in the ten regions of the country, they are the main targets of candidates.

There are 11,134 voters throughout the country. They will be distributed in 198 polling stations. Elections Cameroon, which is in charge of the organisation of the polls, has reassured that everything is ready for a smooth conduct of next Sunday’s elections. “All the electoral materials are ready, available and on the ground,” said Erik Essousse, the director general of Elecam.