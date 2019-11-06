Cameroon: Separatist attacks on civilians on rise in NW, SW regions -OCHA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs dubbed OCHA has indicated that attacks on civilians, humanitarian supplies and personnel have increased in the North West and South West regions.

Speaking at a UN briefing Tuesday November 5, 2019 in Geneva, the spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Jens Laerke disclosed that separatist attacks in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon were on a rise.

“Attacks on civilians, humanitarian supplies and personnel are on the rise in the north-west and south-west regions of Cameroon.” Jens Laerke said.

The OCHA spokesman further highlighted some incidents were Ambazonia fighters he described as “Non State actors” attacked the above mentioned groups of people.

“On September 2, gunmen shot at an ambulance of the Archdiocese of Bamenda at Akum in in the north-west. In another incident on September 28, non-State armed groups burnt a truck carrying WFP aid supplies in Bambili in the same region. Also in September, three female students from the Catholic school at Ngongham were reportedly kidnapped by suspected non-State armed groups while they were going to school.”

Reports from the country have disclosed that despite the holding of the Major National Dialogue, event that was expected to favour a gradual end to the crisis, attacks from separatists have instead increased.