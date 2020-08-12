The mortal remains of a teacher have been laid to rest in his native Ndop after receiving honours from the state on Tuesday, August 11 in Bamenda.

The corpse of the teacher, Pipayu Ibrahim was discovered lying beside a stream early on Monday, August 10 as mystery still urrounds his death.

Some eyewitnesses say the teacher might have had an accident given that with his bike while other posit he was attacked by thieves.

However, the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele LAfrique, who was at the mortuary to extend condolences to the bereaved said the teacher was brutally murdered by armed separatist fighters.

According him, Pipayu Ibrahim, a teacher of GTHS Santa and part time teacher at PCHS Mankon was returning from school on Sunday evening where he went to label benches and prepare for the invigilation of the GCE the next day when he was killed. He added that security forces have opened investigations to track down the perpetrators of the act.