Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon:Ambazonia separatist fighters accused of murdering teacher for invigilating GCE exams

Published on 12.08.2020 at 04h36 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

The mortal remains of a teacher have been laid to rest in his native Ndop after receiving honours from the state on Tuesday, August 11 in Bamenda.

The corpse of the teacher, Pipayu Ibrahim was discovered lying beside a stream early on Monday, August 10 as mystery still urrounds his death.

Some eyewitnesses say the teacher  might have had an accident given that with his bike while other posit he was attacked by thieves.

However, the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele LAfrique, who was at the mortuary to extend condolences to the bereaved said the teacher was brutally murdered by armed separatist fighters.

According him, Pipayu Ibrahim, a teacher of GTHS Santa and part time teacher at PCHS Mankon was returning from school on Sunday evening where he went to label benches and prepare for the invigilation of the GCE the next day when he was killed. He added that security forces have opened investigations to track down the perpetrators of the act.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top