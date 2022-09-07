Cameroon : Separatist Spill Blood in South West Amidst Back to School

A 30 sitter bus was hijacked at Ediki, (Mbonge) by separatist fighters on Tuesday 6th september 2022 and left 4 passengers and the driver dead. This adds up to a teacher in Munyuka who was shot as she was on her way to school.

A young teacher named Che Rhoda was shot by separatists along a street on Tuesday morning as she was on her way to school. According to testimonies collected by our sources, the teacher left the house in the morning to go to school. On her way, the separatist fighters opened fire and she was hit. Witnesses mentioned the victim is a girl from Ekona and she was rushed to the hospital.

This attack, which has not yet been claimed, comes just one day after the start of the academic year for. Separatists have been preventing education in the North-West and South-West regions for five years. Despite the efforts of the army and security forces, they continue to commit acts of violence against students, teachers and parents.

This year, the movement declared a different educational system to be implemented in the anglophone zones. Students will be allowed to frequent only community schools. This withstanding, the so called ambazonia fighters declared ghost town from September 5th to September 15th, in guise to destabilize government actions.

Despite the severe warning, some travel agencies still hit the road carrying passengers in and out of town. The travel agency Golden lost a driver and some passengers at Ediki. The Vehicle was rushed by armed men as they merclessly shot the driver and folded his body. Other passengers were dragged out of the vehicle and severely bitten and four where shot.

The Rapid Intervention Battalion got to the scene 42 minutes after the separatists had escaped. Reports says some people were taken to the hospital while the BIR stormed the bushes in pursuit of the separatists. Other testimonies say the boys made them promise they must obey instructions hence respecting ghost town and abiding too the new structures set in place.