Cameroon: Separatists abduct four bike riders in restive South West region

Four bike riders have been reportedly abducted by suspected separatist fighters on the grounds that they violated the Monday ghost town in Limbe, South West region of Cameroon, reports have said.

According to reports, the four commercial bike riders on duty were kidnapped this morning and their bikes were equally taken along by alleged separatist fighters at Mile 2 in Limbe.

Reports say the reason advanced for their kidnap is the failure to respect usual Monday ghost town imposed by separatist fighters in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions.

Since the escalation of the Anglophone crisis, ghost towns imposed by separatist fighters have marred some activities carried out in the two Anglophone regions of Cameroon, preventing many to go about their normal day-to-day routine.