A consignment of goods destined for victims of the crisis in the North West region has been seized and destroyed by suspected separatists.

In a video that has seen gone viral on social media, some armed men are seen setting fire on a vehicle carrying the humanitarian aid in Pinyin, Mezam Division of the North West region.

The armed men are heard in the video saying no humanitarian aid from the Cameroon government will enter the area descirbing the goods as “poison”.

Last week, the government of Cameroon sent over 50 truckloads of humanitarian aid to the North West and South West regions of the country to help assist victims of the crisis.

However, questions have been raised on the distribution of these goods into remote areas given the security situation that prevails in most parts of the two regions.