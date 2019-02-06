Cameroon: Separatists injure five soldiers in Widikum

At least five soldiers were injured on Wednesday January 6 in clashes between security forces and separatist fighters in Widikum, Momo division of the North West region, sources have said.

Sources say the separatists launched an attack on Wednesday after on a military brigade in Widikum opening fire before the soldiers struck back.

Though five soldiers were seriously injured, the army succeeded to push back the separatists to their hideout but it is not clear if thely sustained any casualties.

The injured soldiers got back up from the Rapid Intervention Batallion from Mamfe who transported them to Batibo for adequate medical treatment.