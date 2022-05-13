Cameroon: Separatists’ Partners Convicted In US For Arms Trafficking

Theis playing out in the United States. People from Cameroon were charged last August after investigations by the US Department of Homeland Security. According to our colleagues at Stopblablacam, the three men were suspected of attempting to export arms illegally to Nigeria and “at least one other location in Africa” from November 2017 to December 2019.

But for Emmanuel Nsahlai, the Cameroonian-born American lawyer behind the case, there is no doubt that these separatist activists were trying to get arms to secessionist militias in the North West and South West regions. “They will be sentenced to prison. The sentencing hearing can take weeks. In the American system, the sentencing hearing is not immediate after the conviction,” said lawyer Emmanuel Nsahlai, contacted by SBBC.

Wilson Nuyila, Eric Fru Nji and Wilson Che Fonguh are facing 5 to 20 years in prison. Three other Cameroonians accused of arms trafficking are also awaiting trial. They are Alambi Walters Muma, Edith Ngang, Tamufoh Nchumuluh St Michael.

Same scenario occured in 2021 as three US-based Anglophone Cameroonians have been charged with gun running and conspiracy following the seizure of a weapons cache by US authorities.