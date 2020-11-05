Cameroon/September 22 protest: Detained Kamto’s supporters transferred to Kodengui prison

Nine detained bigwigs of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM of Prof Maurice Kamto are reported to have been transferred to the Kodengui Central prison in Yaounde over the September 22 protest marches.

Sources say they were transferred Tuesday November 3 following an order from the judge at the Yaounde Military Court, Magistrate Joel Albert Bias.

According to the order, the CRM officials including Bibou Nissack and Alain Fogue will be held in provisionary detention for six months over accusations of staged rebellion, attempted revolution and illegal assembly during the September 22 protest organised by the opposition party to oust the present Head of State, Paul Biya.

Before Tuesday’s transfer, they were held in different detention centres after their arrest following the protest marches.

It should be recalled that Bibou Nissack and Alain Fogue did not take part in the planned marches which did not yield fruits in the country’s political capital Yaounde.

As for their party leader, Prof Maurice Kamto, he has been under house arrest for over one month today for the same reasons.