Cameroon: September 22 protest starting point to oust Biya- Maurice Kamto

The national chairman of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party CRM, Maurice Kamto, organiser of Tuesday September 22 protest has announced that “peaceful marches” will continue to demand the departure of President Paul Biya and his regime if peace does not return to the two English-speaking regions of the country and the electoral code does not undergo a consensual reform before any election.



Maurice Kamto made the announcement Tuesday September 22 in a release made public after the marches.

Expressing himself on behalf of his party and allies who took part in the demonstrations, Maurice Kamto greeted the “heroic courage” of all those who answered present in their “large numbers” and announced that it is just the beginning.

“A powerful force arose on 22 September 2020. It must continue its course until it reaches its goals, otherwise the peaceful marches will continue, to call for the departure from power of Mr. Paul BIYA and his regime…” Part of the release reads.

According to the release, the goals include; a return to peace in the North West and South West regions through an immediate ceasefire, followed by an “inclusive national dialogue” and a consensual reform of the electoral system before any new election in the country.

“We are not to be fooled: a people that have been in chains for so long cannot be freed overnight. The Peaceful Marches of 22 September 2020 are therefore only a starting point. The people of the resistance must stay awake and more mobilised than ever.” It further reads.

Protest marches to urge President Paul Biya to step down were recorded in Douala and some parts of the West region of Cameroon, including Bafang.

In most of these areas, security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.