Cameroon: Serge Matomba visits Fru Ndi after kidnap incident

The leader of the PURS party Serge Espoir Matomba over the weekend paid a visit to the Chairman of the SDF Ni John Fru Ndi to condone with the chairman after he was released from captivity.

Accompanied by a delegation of supporters of the party, Serge Espoir Matomba paid a surprise visit to John Fru Ndi in Bamenda last week to offer his support to the Chairman of the SDF.

The leader of the PURS said the visit was also an opportunity to witness firsthand the experience of the local population in the midst of the crisis.

“I offered words of comfort to the Chairman, just as I showed my admiration for the courage he has shown since the beginning of the crisis in the North-West and the South-West. Contrary to some leaders, traditional rulers, civil servants who have abandoned these region , John Fru Ndi has braved the odds to stay alongside the local population,”Serge Espoir Matomba said.