Cameroon set for first consignment of Coronavirus vaccines

The first consignment of COVID- 19 vaccines will be administered in Cameroon in two weeks, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has announced.

Announcing the imminent availability of the vaccines last weekend, the Minister of Public Health said priority will be given to health workers, persons over the age of 50 with co-morbidity and existing conditions, vulnerable persons, teachers, special groups and the general public.

“Cameroon, after some formalities made possible by the Head of State, will receive in 2 weeks, its first doses of the British AstraZeneca vaccine, under the COVAX facility. Priority will naturally be given to health workers. Let’s protect ourselves,” Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

Several questions have been raised over the availability of the vaccines, the costs as well as the various levels of priority.

Clearing doubts, the Minister of Public Health said the vaccine is free for all according to levels of priority and added that the vaccination is not compulsory but it will be on the basis of a formal acceptance.

Quoting the World Health Organisation, the Minister of Public Health reassured the vaccine increases the chances of avoiding severe illness and death, thus encouraged the population to take to take the vaccine if the opportunity arises.

The COVID-19 vaccines will be introduced in Cameroon with a non mandatory character to reduce severe forms and loss of lives given the recent epidemiological situation in the country which has seen a surge in cases and deaths.

The recent epidemiological situation has put public health officials on alert with the government tightening back measures to avoid further contaminations which could make the situation look even worse.