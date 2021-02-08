Cameroon set some records at CHAN 2020

Saturday’s match between Cameroon and Guinea rounded off a memorable tournament for the two sides putting though they would have loved to be funning for the top prize.

Below are some startling figures from Saturday’s game played at the Douala Reunification stadium where Guinea finished on the podium;

-Guinea appeared at a third Place game for the second time in their history at the African Nations Championship, previously losing to Côte d’Ivoire (1-2) on 7 February 2016.

– Cameroon appeared at a third-Place game at the African Nations Championship for the very first time in their history and have already achieved their best performance ever at this tournament, in their fourth participation.

-Cameroon goalkeeper Haschou Kerrido has made 15 saves in the African Nations Championship 2020, more than any other goalkeeper in the competition.

-After conceding just two goals at the group stage, Cameroon conceded more goals, seven, in the knockout phase than any team.

-Despite not conceding a goal in the knockout stages still failed to progress to the final. Mali are the only other team who did not concede a goal in the knockout stages leading up to the final.