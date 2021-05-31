Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Seven buried in landfall at Kambele mining site in East region

Published on 31.05.2021 at 14h16 by journal du Cameroun

Mining site in the East region of Cameroon (c) copyright
Seven persons are said to have been buried in a landfall that occurred at the Kambele mining site in Batouri, a locality in the East region of Cameroon following heavy rains Sunday May 30.

 

The hunt for gold in Kambele, one of the mining communities in Batouri, a locality of the Kadey Division, East region of Cameroon has led to new deaths in the locality.

According to reports, Sunday May 30, seven people were buried at the site after heavy rains and others are expected to be rescued to the surface as firefighting units continue the search.

A week before, about 20 artisanal gold miners equally lost their lives in the same circumstances in Kambele.

Sources say despite the disturbing rate at which many die at the Kambele mining site during the rainy season in the search for the precious mineral resource, the number of those involved in the activity keeps increasing.

Many have attributed this to the huge presence of abandoned golden pits in the region dug by foreign enterprises.

According to Forest and Rural Development, between 2017 and 2019, at least 115 children and adults drowned or were buried alive by landfalls in the mostly abandoned pits in the East and Adamawa regions of Cameroon.

