Cameroon: Seven Burnt to Death on Edéa – Pouma Axis

A serious traffic accident followed by a fire on the Edea- Pouma axis on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

The accident occurred at a place called Makondo in the Ngwei district, on the national road N°3. According to information provided by the Prefect of the Sanaga-Maritime Department, Yvan Abondo, the accident involved a Toyota Avensis vehicle travelling in the Edéa-Pouma direction and another Toyota Picnic vehicle going in the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided head-on following a bad overtaking coupled with speeding, triggering a fire on board.

Seven people were killed in the accident, all of whom were burnt to death. They are: Céline Clarisse Mbanga; Pauline Ngo Mbog; Christian Ombe; Oslie and three unidentified persons. Apart from the dead, eight people were injured. They are Abu Karim, Samuel Kamdem; Alain Mvondo; Nga Essomba; Biloa Zoa Epse Tsimi; Sédouane Zoa; Armand Ndjana Ndjana Evan Mathieu Edo. They were admitted to the Edéa 1 regional hospital for treatment.

The mortal remains of the seven deceased, reduced to piles of burnt bones and flesh (…) have been transferred to the morgue of the Laquintane Hospital in Douala for possible identification formalities,” the prefect of Sanaga-Maritime said in a statement.