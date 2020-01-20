Cameroon: Seven die after bridge collapses in Littoral region

At least seven people are said to have lost their lives and many others injured following the collapse of a wooden bridge early Sunday January 19, 2020 in Massock Subdivision in the Sanaga Maritime Division of the Littoral region of Cameroon.

According to the Divisional Officer of the Sanaga Maritime, the bridge collapsed when a truck transporting maize together with some workers of a Farmhouse in the locality who were heading to a nearby village were about crossing over.

It sent the heavy-loaded truck inside the river, killing seven farmers on the spot and getting many others severely injured.

The seven corpses were reportedly transported to the Mortuary of the Puma District Hospital, where the other injured are currently receiving treatment.