There are seven million registered voters going by latest statistics on the voter register that closed on August 31, the Director General of Elecam Erik Essousse has said.

During a press conference in Yaounde on Wednesay to present the statistics, Erik Essousse said as at August 31, 433, 873 new voters had been enrolled with women comprising 40.35 percent of that number.

He further said youths constituted 69.23 percent of the newly registered voters while 59.65 made up of men. As compared to 2018, the number of registered voters had increased by 50.000, Erik Essousse said.

Thus the gtotal number of registered voters for any election stands at 7,116,314 while waiting for the elctoral register to be cleaned up, the Director Geneeral of Elecam said.

This exercise, Erik Essousse said, will be done in the days ahead and provisional electoral lists will be published at the various Elecam branches latest October 20.

After all corrections must have been made, the final electoral list will be published before December 30, the Elecam DG said.