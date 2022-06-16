Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Seven People Shot Dead by a Gunman in North Region

Published on 16.06.2022 at 16h48 by Nana Kamsukom

far north
Attack cause 10 deads

They were fatally attacked  after an unidentified individual shot 10 people in one day.

The incursions of the Islamist sect Boko Haram in the Far North, attacks by separatist fighters and related incidents in the North West, South West and West have not finished spilling blood.

Now, unexpectedly, an individual with a weapon of war has killed seven villagers in Belel. The tragedy occurred on 13 June, between 7am and 5pm.

According to information gathered by Cameroon Tribune, the killer shot 10 people. Eight were hit and seven died. Among the dead was the headmaster of Didjawa Primary School, Biya Mamoudou. The 8th person shot and who is still alive was transferred to the intensive care unit in Yaounde for better treatment. The assailant is still on the run. A manhunt by the law enforcement agencies is still underway.

Following this tragedy, the prefect of the Vina department, Yves Bertrand Awounfack Alieunou, went down to the village to visit the frightened and still shocked population.

