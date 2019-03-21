Cameroon: Seven persons arrested after kidnap of UB athletes

At least seven persons have been arrested in Buea as security forces open investigations to track down the kidnappers of about 15 athletes of the University of Buea yesterday.

However, sources say the persons arrested are farmers who were in their farms around the University of Buea early yesterday morning when the incident happened.

The farmers, four women and three men have since been kept in custody at the Judicial Police for questioning. Sources say family members were at the Judicial Police on Thurday morning toask for their release but were told investigations are still going on.

Menawhile, the kidnapped students, all members of the University of Buea football team are still in the keeping of their captors as security forces continue to search for them