Cameroon: Seven soldiers ambushed by Ambazonia fighters in Kumbo

Published on 13.09.2021 at 23h25 by JournalduCameroun

At least seven soldiers were killed last weekend in Kumbo, Bui Division during an ambush laid by Ambazonia separatist fighters, sources have confirmed.

A military convoy that had left Ndu ffrom Kumbo, fell on an improvised explosive device around Kikaikilaiki killing at least seven soldiers.

Amateur video filmed and published online shows armed men of the Bui Warriors group claiming responsibility for the attack.

The soldiers killed are; Wilifal Geremy , Soe Alima Ngono, Kamara Haman, Beldou Dankreo, Betsou Merci, Koyang Paul and Tetang Amade.

They were returning from Mesaje, in the Donga Matung division where they retrieved the corpses of two of their colleagues killed the previous day in the locality.