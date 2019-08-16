Cameroon: Seven soldiers injured along Buea-Kumba highway

At least seven elements of the Rapid Intervention Batallion, BIR were injured during an accident that occured on Thursday along the Buea-Kumba highway, sources have said.

The accident occured when their vehicle skidded off the road into a nearby gutter around Kumba as they were heading to Mamfe, in Manyu Division, Xinhua reported.

A local source said the soldiers had first gone past series of gunshots in Muyuka as armed separatists attempted to blocked the road to no avail.

Separatist activists claimed reponsibility for the accident saying it was engineered by an explosive device planted on the road but soldiers have since dismissed the claims.

All the injured soldiers have been rushed to the Douala Military Hospital where they have been receiving intensive treatment.