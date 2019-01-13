Cameroon: Seven suspected separatists killed in Alabukam

At least seven suspected armed separatists were killed on Saturday January 12 in Alabukam North West region of Cameroon during a raid by soldiers, security sources have confirmed.

Security sources said the army carried a raid in a separatist camp in the area, based on a tip, which led to the death of at least seven suspected armed fighters.

Their camp as destroyed while several weapons were seized including uniforms of the Rapid Intervention Batallion of the Cameroon army.

The army equally confirmed the information via its Facebook page, posting pictures of the fighters killed as well as the weapons seized.

Saturday’s incident follows that of Friday in Sabongari where the army said it had killed at least 21 armed separatist fighters in an ambush.