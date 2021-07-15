Cameroon/Sex tape scandal: Martin Camus in police custody in Douala

Ace sports commentator, Martin Camus Mimb and his friend Wilfied Eteki are currently detained at the Douala Regional Judicial Police station for their possible involvement in a sex tape that went viral last month, featuring a young girl without her consent.

Both men will be spending their second day in police custody this Thursday July 15 Vafter they were arrested Wednesday following a hearing from the victim, 18-year-old Malicka Bayemi.

They are expected to appear before the Public Prosecutor today and the Douala Court of First Instance on July 22 to answer charges of publication of obscene images, pimping, propagation of false information and defamation.

Days after the scandal sparked off, Martin Camus who at first declined knowing neither Malicka nor Wilfried Eteki and insisted they were a couple who came to get his latest book before committing the act in his office, Martin Camus pleaded with the family of the girl to forgive him.

It is clear he wasn’t forgiven because the case that had already been referred to Douala Judicial authorities by Malicka Bayemi’s lawyers takes its course.