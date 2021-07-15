Politics › Judicial

Happening now

Cameroon/Sex tape scandal: Martin Camus in police custody in Douala

Published on 15.07.2021 at 12h04 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright
Ace sports commentator, Martin Camus Mimb and his friend Wilfied Eteki are currently detained at the Douala Regional Judicial Police station for their possible involvement in a sex tape that went viral last month, featuring a young girl without her consent.

 

Both men will be spending their second day in police custody this Thursday July 15 Vafter they were arrested Wednesday following a hearing from the victim, 18-year-old Malicka Bayemi.

They are expected to appear before the Public Prosecutor today and the Douala Court of First Instance on July 22 to answer charges of publication of obscene images, pimping, propagation of false information and defamation.

Days after the scandal sparked off, Martin Camus who at first declined knowing neither Malicka nor Wilfried Eteki and insisted they were a couple who came to get his latest book before committing the act in his office, Martin Camus pleaded with the family of the girl to forgive him.

It is clear he wasn’t forgiven because the case that had already been referred to Douala Judicial authorities by Malicka Bayemi’s lawyers takes its course.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top