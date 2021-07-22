Cameroon/Sex tape scandal: Martin Camus, Wilfried Eteki denied bail

The case opposing ace sports commentator Martin Camus and his accomplice Wilfried Eteki to Malicka Bayemi, 18-year-old whose images and videos in sex scenes in the office of the former went viral last month is on.

The first audience at the Douala Court of First Instance Wdnesday July 21 took place in the absence of Malicka Bayemi and her lawyers.

At the hearing, efforts by lawyers defending Martin Camus and Wilfried Eteki including renowned human right activist Barrister Alice Nkom to secure a bail for their clients were fruitless.

The next hearing is slated for August 4, 2021.

Accused of publishing obscene images, pimping, propagating false information and defamation, Martin Camus and Wilfried Eteki were arrested and transferred to the New Bell prison on July 16.

On June 16, videos and images revealing sex scenes in the office of the ace sports commentator involving Malicka Bayemi and a man whose face was not identified went viral.

The journalist quickly took to his Facebook account to distance himself from the incident, indicating he has no idea on who the protagonists in the videos are. Later on, he would bow to pressure after being confronted to his lies and ask for forgiveness to Malicka, her family, his wife and children and the society without clearly stating whether or not he was part of what happened in his office.