Politics › Judicial

Happening now

Cameroon/Sex tape scandal: Martin Camus, Wilfried Eteki transferred to New-Bell prison

Published on 16.07.2021 at 19h24 by journal du Cameroun

Martin Camus and Friend Wilfried Eteki involved in sex tape scandal (c) copyright
Accused of having sexually abused an 18-year-old girl identified as Malicka Bayemi and published videos of the sex scenes online, ace sports commentator Martin Camus and accomplice, Wilfried Eteki have been transferred to the New-Bell prison in Douala.

 

The two men appeared before the State Prosecutor Thursday July 15 after they were arrested and detained by the Douala Judicial police following the young girl’s hearing.

Their court case is scheduled for July 22, meaning they will not appear freely as many thought.

Martin Camus and Wilfried Eteki will answer charges of publication of obscene images, pimping, propagation of false information and defamation.

Tags : | | | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top