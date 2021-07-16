Cameroon/Sex tape scandal: Martin Camus, Wilfried Eteki transferred to New-Bell prison

Published on 16.07.2021 at 19h24 by journal du Cameroun

Accused of having sexually abused an 18-year-old girl identified as Malicka Bayemi and published videos of the sex scenes online, ace sports commentator Martin Camus and accomplice, Wilfried Eteki have been transferred to the New-Bell prison in Douala.

The two men appeared before the State Prosecutor Thursday July 15 after they were arrested and detained by the Douala Judicial police following the young girl’s hearing.

Their court case is scheduled for July 22, meaning they will not appear freely as many thought.

Martin Camus and Wilfried Eteki will answer charges of publication of obscene images, pimping, propagation of false information and defamation.