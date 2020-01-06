Cameroon: Shop full of electronic appliances razed by fire at Maroua Central Market

A fire incident reported at the Maroua Central Market in the Far North region of Cameroon is said to have reduced to ashes a shop full of electronic appliances Sunday night, sources have said.

The fire broke out at exactly 8:30pm at the building hosting the Maroua Handicraft Centre situated at the entrance of the Maroua Central market.

According to the Divisional Officer of the Maroua II Subdivision, the flames were contained thanks to the timely intervention of elements of the Maroua fire fighting brigade in collaboration with security forces.

Though no human life was lost, a shop full of electronic appliances went up in flames.

Some sources have attributed the incident to poor cable connections, though the real cause is still to be determined.

In the meantime, authorities have called on operators at the Handicraft Centre to observe security measures especially when dealing with electricity connections.