Cameroon: At least ten shops razed by fire at Douala Central market

At least ten shops have gone up in flames at the Douala at the Douala Central market following a fire outbreak on Sunday March 10, sources have said.

Local sources at the market say the fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the shops at the market which ravaged over ten shops before it was contained by elements of the fire fighting unit who immediately arrived the scene.

This is the latest fire incident in a market in the space of two weeks after fire consumed over a hundred shops at the Congo market in Douala.

Then followed another fire incident at the Elig Edzoa market in Yaounde that also razed several shops. Victims of these fire incidents have since received financial support from the government.