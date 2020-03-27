Cameroon: Shops sealed over price hikes amid COVID-19 in Littoral region

A number of shops in some markets in Nkongsamba, Moungo Division of the Littoral region of Cameroon have been reportedly sealed and their owners sanctioned for fraudulently increasing prices of basic commodities so as to exploit consumers amid COVID-19 fears.

During an inspection mission against consumer exploitation in the Moungo Division, Littoral region of Cameroon yesterday, the Divisional Delegate of Trade placed a lock on a certain number of shops and ware houses found guilty of hiking pricing and sanctioned their owners.

According to reports, as instructed by the Minister of Trade, the Delegate and his team asked owners of shops to openly display homologated prices to ensure they were correctly applied.

In this process, sources say all those who had increased prices or created artificial scarcity of commodities saw their shops sealed.

Besides that, all those involved in fraudulent commercial activities were summoned to report to the Regional Delegation of Trade.

Speaking to the press after his tour, the Divisional Delegate said the period of tolerance is over, and that all unscrupulous businessmen will be brought to order.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cameroon, rumour had it that there could be a possible partial or total lockdown in Cameroon so as to stem the spread of the virus.

This caused many to scramble for basic commodities in shops and markets, a situation unscrupulous retailers exploited to increase prices of these commodities at the expense of consumers.