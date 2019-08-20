Cameroon: SIC gets new Director General

Ahmadou Sardouana has been appointed new Director General of the National Real Estate Corporation, SIC in replacement of Gabriel Bengono.

He was appointed today during an extra ordinary board meeting of the National Corporation that equally saw Celestine Ketcha Courtes appointed board chair of the Public enterprise.

The 53 year old who hails from the North region of Cameroon is a holder of a PhD in Civil engineering obtained at the Yaounde advanced school of public works and another PhD of science in the management of projects from the Atlantic international university in America

He leaves the post of Secretary General of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development which he occupied since 2012 to Director General of the SIC.

He occupied the post of regional delegate of the then Ministry of Urban development and housing in the North region in 2005, the Far North in 2001 and Littoral in 2010.

He replaces Gabriel Bengono who spent 8years at the head of the SIC.