Cameroon : SIC Launches Rehabilitation of Messa Housing Estate in Yaounde

The Société immobilière du Cameroun (SIC), the secular arm of the State in the promotion of housing, officially launched on September 26th 2022 in Yaounde, the rehabilitation works of its housing estate in Messa.

These rehabilitation works, which include the construction of a fence with four gatehouses around eleven buildings, will be executed by three local companies. These are Greenfield Group Sarl, the Spider Corporation-Ets Les Complices group and Magnum Sarl. The work will be supervised by the Didon Conseil Sarl-BXTG consortium.

The work will cost a little over 1 billion FCFA The amount was disbursed by the Cameroonian government in 2020, we learn officially. As a reminder, the Messa SIC housing estate was built between 1967 and 1995. Since its construction, says the public company in charge of housing promotion, several renovations have been carried out, including the last one under the Contrat Plan in 2014. The work launched on 26 September is part of SIC’s commitment to improving the living environment and enhancing the safety of its tenants.