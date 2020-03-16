Cameroon: ‘Sick Cavaye Yeguie’ expected in Parliament today

The Speaker of the National Assembly Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djirbril is expected to make his first appearance at the March session of parliament today after misssing last week.

The House Speaker arrived the country late on Saturday night from France where he has reportedly been receiving treatment.

He is expected to attend today’s session which will see the MPs-elect get their attributes after the completion of the verification process last week.

Analysts say Cavaye’s return to the country signals he might not yet be ready to give up his position as House Speaker with election into the bureau scheduled to take place.