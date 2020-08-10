A group of ten African artistes have paired up to offer their voices to denounce all forms of violence against women.

Through a new single titled ‘Le Cri du silence’, the artistes say they want to break the silence around all forms of violence and help survivors to speak up.

The song is spearheaded by Senegal’s Coumba Gawlo who said she answered the call from the UN to better protect women and young girls from the rising phenomenon of sexual violence especially in an era marked by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Frontline women’s rights activists have decried the upsurge of domestic violence in some countries as a result of the COVID-19 restrictive measures. To them, several women have suffered from physical, sexual as well as psychological violence while confined at home.

It is in a bid to help fight against this violence that Coumba Gawlo brought together artistes like Daphne (Cameroon), Mounira Mitchala (Chad), Binta Torodo (Niger), Serge Beynaud (Cote d’Ivoire), Mouna Mint Dedeni (Mauritania), Sidiki Diabaté (Mali), Alif Naba (Burkina Faso), Fatoumatou Diawara (Mali), Manamba Kanté (Guinea Conakry)and Zeynab Habib (Benin) to release the single.

Through their voices, they are denouncing the phenomenon but also called on men to front the fight by being the support system for their wives and children.

The song sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund equally seeks to promote the education of children in Africa.

“Coordinating a project like this across ten countries which seeks to fight against gender based violence as well as empower women is never that easy given the present context marked by the COVID-19,” Coumba Gawlo said.

With borders still closed, the artistes could not meet at a fixed location so had no other option but to do the recording on the spot and send.