Cameroon: Singer Wax Dey declares candidacy for Sonacam top job

Urban music artiste Nde Ndifonka popularly known as Wax Dey is the latest candidate to roll his sleeve up and join the fray in the race for the top job of the authors’ rights corporation, SONACAM.

He made his intention public through his social media pages at the weekend and revealed he is backed by legendary makossa artiste Ben Decca.

“The time is now for the young and the older generation to work together, to establish trust and transparency, to digitalise all data and operations and build solid local and international partnerships in order to safeguard the dignity and wealth of all Cameroonian artistes,” Wax Dey said while announcing his candidacy.

He is the latest in a line of artistes to make public their candidacy among them Ateh Bazore who made known his intentions last month.