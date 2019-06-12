Cameroon: Unstable sister murders elder brother in Yaounde

A lady alleged to be mentally unstable crushed the elder brother’s skull with a hammer at the family residence in the Quartier Fouda neighbourhood in Yaounde, Tuesday June 11, 2019 following circumstances still unknown to the public.

According to eye witnesses found on the scene, it all began with a public dispute that erupted between Hadji and the sister over who had locked the gate of their fence. Having been calmed by a neighbour, the two got into the family house.

No one knows what happened when they finally got into the house. What Journal du Cameroun could gather from accounts is that she picked up a big hammer and crushed it on her brother’s skull, leaving a deep laceration.

According to one of the family members recounting the doctor’s report on the body, she gave the first hit that jolted Hajdi on the floor. The report further says that she swung more vicious hits which completely fractured his skull.

While trying to cover-up her sin, one of her brothers is said to have discovered her before alerting neighbours and the police.

As the lady was taken away by elements of the Ngousso gendarmerie who opened an enquiry to discover the exact cause of the tragedy, the family, who are Muslims stayed back to pray and prepare for the immediate burial of Hadji.