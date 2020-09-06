Cameroon: Six ‘Ambazonia fighters’ captured in NW Region

At least six boys suspected of belonging to armed separatist groups have been arrested by the population in the North West Region of Cameroon, sources have said.

The boys were presented to the press at the weekend by the National Gendarmerie as they are now expected to face the law.

The boys were were arrested in two separate locations, with three of them arrested in Widikum before being handed to the press. Three others were equally arrested in the Bamenda II municipality and disarmed by the population.

Speaking to the press, Colonel Boum Bissoue of the 5th Gendarmarie Region, praised the population for collaborating with the forces of law and order and urged the population in other villages to copy the example.

On the other hand, the second Deputy Mayor of Widikum Dagha Taranus Mbun said the people are resolute to wipe out separatist activities in their community and promised full support from the authorities.