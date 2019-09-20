Cameroon: Six ‘Ambazonia Generals’ invited for pre-dialogue consultations

Six armed Ambazonia separatist kingpins have been invited to attend a pre-dialogue meeting in Kumba on Saturday ahead of the Major National Dialogue that holds at the end of this month.

According to a release signed by the Senior Divisional Officer of Meme Division Ntou Ndong Chamberlain, the pre dialogue meeting will hold at the Kumba City Council Hall at 10 AM on Saturday with all personalities and the population invited to attend.

Traditional rulers, civil society, religious authorities, Meme elite, quarter heads, representatives of traders, commercial bike riders, taxi drivers, trade unions, cultural groups and the general population have all been invited to the meeting.

However, the striking aspect is the invitation extended to six major ‘Ambazonia Generals’ in Meme notably Obase Ekeku of Dieni, Mokube Mbamene alias Boss Divine of Marumba, Masango Mukete Karl alias Buscard of Malende, Sam of Small Ekombe, Efang of Teke and Bita Cola of Metta Quarter.

It is now left to be seen if the armed fighters will attend the meeting.