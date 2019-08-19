Cameroon: Six escape death, injury after car accident in Littoral region

Six persons have reportedly survived after their car had an accident on the Loum-Penja road in the Moungo Division, Littoral region of Cameroon on Saturday August 17, 2019, reports say.

Reports say the driver was forced to drive into the stream in a bid to dodge a falling tree. Fortunately for the passengers on board, none sustained any injury. Reports further says the presence of some inhabitants of the area doing laundry under the stream facilitated their rescue.