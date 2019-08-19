Life › Human interest

Cameroon: Six escape death, injury after car accident in Littoral region

Published on 19.08.2019 at 13h29 by journalduCameroun

Locals rescuing passengers(c) copyright

Six persons have reportedly survived after their car had an accident on the Loum-Penja road in the Moungo Division, Littoral region of Cameroon on Saturday August 17, 2019, reports say.

According to reports, six persons have survived after their vehicle drove off the Loum-Penja road directly into the Mbete stream in the Moungo Division, Littoral region of Cameroon.

Reports say the driver was forced to drive into the stream in a bid to dodge a falling tree. Fortunately for the passengers on board, none sustained any injury. Reports further says the presence of some inhabitants of the area doing laundry under the stream facilitated their rescue.

 

