Cameroon: Six human bone traffickers intercepted in East Region

Six human bone traffickers were intercepted by elements of the territorial brigade of Batouri in the Akadei Division of the East Region of Cameroon on Monday April 15, 2019 sources have confirmed.

Sources say the traffickers were caught in possession of a bag containing human skeleton reportedly deterred from a graveyard located some 60 kilometres from Batouri.

According to officials, the said skeleton was meant to be sold for the sum of 10 million francs CFA.

The six human bone traffickers are reported to be members of a gang specialized in digging up graves for bones in the East Region of Cameroon.