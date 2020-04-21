Cameroon: Six regions spend night in darkness after tanker destroys power unit

Published on 21.04.2020 at 13h42 by journalduCameroun

Part of Cameroon reportedly spent last night in total darkness after a tanker transporting fuel had an accident Monday evening in Nomayos, a neighbourhood in the outskirt of Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde and destroyed an electricity supply unit.

In a statement that went round social media yesterday evening, Cameroon’s Electricity Company ENEO announced that the incident had created some slight inconveniences with the South interconnected network.

The same statement indicated that SONATREL, the energy company in charge of transporting electricity, deployed workers on the unit to re-establish power.

Reports say the incident affected some seventeen lines providing electricity to six regions in Cameroon, the Centre, South, South West, North West, West and Littoral.

After some hours, power came back in some neighbourhoods of these different regions.

Unfortunately as at this Tuesday April 21, some other neighbourhoods are still without electricity.

This is no news though because for some time now, many neighbourhoods have been experiencing power cuts frequently.